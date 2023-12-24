Nets hand Pistons 26th straight loss, tied for most ever in NBA

The Nets considered Saturday a must-win at Barclays Center. It wasn’t because the Pistons arrived without a win since Oct. 30 — the Nets wanted to end their own losing streak.

The Nets took care of business with a 126-115 win and put the Pistons in historic company.

While the Nets ended a five-game losing streak, the Pistons lost their 26th straight game, tying them for the most in an NBA single-season.

The Pistons (2-27) joined the 2010-11 Cavaliers and 2013-14 76ers in notoriety. The Nets (14-15) can help them stand alone in it Tuesday when the teams meet again in Detroit.

“They’re desperate to get a win and the whole world knows their losing streak,” Mikal Bridges said. “They’re going to come out and play hard but we’re desperate, too, so just went out there, played hard and tried to definitely win this game.”

Bridges had 29 points and a season-high seven assists, his best scoring night since scoring 32 on Dec. 6 in Atlanta. He also briefly shook his shooting slump going 9-from-17 from the field.

The result was far from guaranteed with the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. The Nets were up 13 in the first quarter but that changed as the Nets’ lead stayed in single digits most of the third.

The Pistons went on a brief run and Jaden Ivey cut the lead to 77-75 after a layup. Cam Johnson calmed things down with a layup and the Nets ended the quarter on a 21-7 run.

“Another test for us to see where we want to keep our poise and composure,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.

“Overall we did and that was both units. Both units got a little piece of that effort as well. So when we’re healthy, we’re able to depend on more bodies to do good things for us.”

The Nets scored the final 10 points of the third and the 16-point cushion should’ve calmed any fears of an embarrassing defeat. It wouldn’t stay that way as the Pistons cut a 21-point deficit down to 10 with 4:04 left.

Once again, Johnson settled things down as he made a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to push the lead to 15. Johnson finished with 18 points.

The Nets hung on thanks to turning defense into offense. They scored 22 points off 14 Pistons turnovers and added 18 second-chance points to the Pistons’ nine. They also had 31 assists, the second consecutive game with at least 30, and shot 52.3% from the field.

“You got to be able to weather the storms and be able to fight back. The bench came in and did a fantastic job giving that buffer and from there, they’re playing catch-up.”

Cam Thomas had 20 points to extend his 20-point streak to five games. For the second consecutive game, the Nets had seven players score in double figures.

Ivey had a team-high 23 points and Cade Cunningham scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half after being slowed by foul trouble in the first half.

The game was also a return for Joe Harris, who the Nets traded to the Pistons last offseason. Harris, who spent seven seasons with the Nets, played just seven minutes and was held scoreless.

As the clock wound down, a few fans chanted “27 “, a nod to what’s at stake for the Pistons’ next game. Should the Nets win Tuesday, the Pistons will have 27 consecutive losses, the longest in-season losing streak in NBA history. It’s also one shy of tying the record for longest overall losing streak, 28 games set by the 2014-15 and 15-16 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets, of course, won’t worry about that. They were glad to stop their own losing streak and will hope to start a winning one.