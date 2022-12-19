Yuta Watanabe's outside shooting a welcome suprise for Nets

DETROIT — Not long ago, it looked as though Yuta Watanabe’s NBA days might be numbered.

Watanabe, 28, wasn’t signed by the Nets until late August. He has been hampered with injuries and struggled finding a role in his two years in Toronto. He played in just 38 games last season and averaged 4.3 points.

The Nets knew something about Watanabe because they had him in summer league in 2019. What they couldn’t have known when they offered him a one-year contract, is that they were getting one of the most accurate outside shooters in the league.

Watanabe entered Sunday night's game in Detroit shooting 53.8% (28-for-52). Because he missed 10 games this year with a hamstring injury, he hasn’t played in the minimum percentage of games (70%) needed to be listed among the NBA leaders. If he had, he would easily lead the league as current leader, Clippers point guard Luke Kennard, is shooting 48.8%.

Watanabe scored 17 points against his former Toronto team on Friday, which included going 3-for-4 from deep. Watanabe’s teammates love finding him in the corner, where he was shooting a startling 73.1% (19-for-23) entering Sunday.

“Everything is easier for me, because I think all the corner threes I made, I was just standing there,” Watanabe said of the Toronto game. “Like I wasn’t moving, I wasn’t finding a spot. As soon as we got the ball, I just run to the corner, wait, wait, wait, and then they give me great passes. I’m just glad they’re my teammates."

Watanabe added: “Because we have so many guys that can create one-on-one, that’s not my job, so I can stay in the corner. Defenders know I’m a good shooter, so they’re not going to leave me, and that creates space for them. If they don’t leave, they can just attack. If they leave me, I’m wide open. Just make shots. Simple. Simple basketball.”