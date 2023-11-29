Nets beat Raptors but are eliminated from NBA In-Season Tournament on point differential

The Nets knew the stakes going into Tuesday’s final match of group play for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

As time ran out in their 115-103 win over the Raptors at Barclays Center, they turned up the pace to help their margin of victory.

They scored seven points in the final 1:08 to push the lead to 15 on a pair of free throws by Spencer Dinwiddie. The Raptors’ OG Anunoby’s three-pointer at the buzzer brought the margin down but it didn’t matter.

The Celtics won by 27 over the Bulls just minutes earlier, eliminating the Nets, who went 3-1 in group play, from Group C on point differential. The Celtics, also 3-1, won the group and advance to next week’s quarterfinals.

The Nets (9-8) also were out of the wild card spot as the Knicks clinched it by beating the Hornets. Still, the Nets’ furious finish showed they were aware what that margin of victory needed to be.

“We thought 12 before the game but I think Boston bumped it to 19,” said Mikal Bridges. “Main thing was just winning that game and then play as hard as we can toward the end. Just keep going til the clock stops.”

It was actually 14 points the Nets had to win by entering Tuesday to win Group C as long as the Celtics didn’t win by 22.

But as the Celtics’ lead grew, the Nets’ chances were tougher as they were in a tight back and forth with the Raptors (8-10) in the fourth quarter

After Gary Trent Jr. cut the Raptors’ deficit to 97-96 with a jumper, Bridges made a three-pointer after a timeout to push the Nets’ lead back to four. Royce O’Neale then gave the Nets some breathing room with a three-pointer with 1:55 left to put the Nets up 106-100.

The rally may have been for naught in the tournament but it did seal a third consecutive win and the Nets’ sixth win in their last seven games.

Dinwiddie had a team-high 23 points, the third time in four games he’s scored at least 20 points. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

O’Neale made a career-high tying six three-pointers for the second consecutive game and finished with 18 points. The Nets made just 13 threes after making a season-high 25 on Sunday but six came in the fourth quarter.

Bridges had 22 points and 10 rebounds while Cam Johnson had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Nets out-rebounded the Raptors 59-46, their second highest total of the season.

Nic Claxton added 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-high four blocks after sitting out Sunday because of a sore ankle. He got his third block thanks to a second quarter challenge by Jacque Vaughn when it was initially ruled goaltending.

The challenge was upheld and after the play, the Nets closed the second quarter on a 11-0 run.

With the Nets out of the in-season tournament, they will play two additional regular season games on Dec. 6 and 8 with opponents and location to be determined later.

Even though they lost, the Nets appreciated what the tournament was intended to do. Ramp up the competition and have them eye another goal of playing for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

“We knew we needed to have a sense of urgency. We needed to worry about a certain amount of points,” Claxton said. “At the end of the day, we won the game and that’s what matters. It was a good team win so I’m happy we got the win.”