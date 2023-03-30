Nets rally past Rockets, strengthen playoff position

The Nets figured it out when they needed to most.

The Nets hit nine three-pointers in the fourth quarter — a franchise record for the final period — to key a 123-114 come-from-behind win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

The victory, coupled with the Miami Heat’s loss to the Knicks, gives the Nets a firmer grip on the sixth and final playoff spot. With six games remaining, the Nets now have a 1 ½ game over the seventh-place Heat.

The Nets closed the game by outscoring the Rockets 18-4.

“We just kept confident and kept shooting the ball,” said Cam Johnson, who led the Nets with 31 points including three three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges added 27 points for the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 along with 11 assists.

“I thought overall our drive and kick was really good,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “What a difference when that ball goes through the hoop.... It shows growth from just a week ago."

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points to lead the Rockets, who had a five-point margin with 3:40 left in the game. Alperen Sengun had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets should have been an easy win for the Nets. Not only did they enter the game with the second-worst record in the league, behind only the Detroit Pistons, but they had lost six in a row.

What’s more, the Nets had a big-time incentive to just stomp on the Rockets coming out of the gate. Vaughn has said he usually doesn’t look at the standings and other games until he goes home at night, but the Nets had a golden opportunity to put a tighter grip on sixth place.

Instead, the Nets found themselves in an incredibly tight game in the first half as there were 12 lead changes, 10 ties and neither team led by more than five points.

Vaughn said that few teams had changed as drastically as his team did at the trading deadline and key players were still getting used to each other.

“It’s an interesting case study on this one. I don’t think I’ve been a part of a team where you’ve got four new guys and all the guys are starters,” he said. “I think we’ve tried to expedite the process of the jelling of this group, whether that is more time in the locker room, whether that is taking advantage of us being on the court together and talking amongst each other, because you still have old habits from your old team and you still can revert back to old terminology, so it’s just habits. That’s probably been the hardest part while you’re trying to win games at the same time.”

Notes and quotes. Vaughn is starting to feel more and more comfortable with giving Day’Ron Sharpe floor time. Said Vaughn: “I think there comes a point in a young guy's career where you have to take things more seriously, where you have to take this as a job. This is your profession. And while we talk and preach about how this is fun, it's still a game but at the same time there's a responsibility that you have and Day'Ron began to grow into his role and understanding how he can impact the team, understanding the work that goes along with that.”…Edmond Sumner was back in the lineup against the Rockets. Sumner scored 12 points off the bench in the Nets' win in Miami Saturday night, but also suffered a bruised hip that caused him to miss the loss in Orlando on Sunday. Sumner scored three points in 4:16 of action Wednesday night.