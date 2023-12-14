10 months later, Kevin Durant trade was a win-win for the Nets and Suns

PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson haven’t spent much time reflecting on their trade from the Suns to the Nets 10 months ago. They finally got a chance Wednesday at shootaround.

Bridges and Johnson combined to speak for nearly 30 minutes ahead of their first game as visitors at Footprint Center. It made sense, with a lot of love shared for where their careers began.

“I got no reason to hate against them,” Bridges said of the trade on February 9. “It was just the best years of my life here and just helped me turn [into] the person I am today. And it’s helped my career, where I’m in Brooklyn now.”

At the time, some thought the Suns won the trade by getting Kevin Durant. But now, it’s clear the trade was a win-win for all parties and the Nets are better off moving forward.

The Suns were assumed to be instant championship contenders by adding Durant. Though, at 13-10, they haven’t looked like it this season due to injuries. With Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker expected to play their first game together Wednesday, fans can dream again about their potential.

As for the Nets? Bridges and Johnson got a career boost, especially Bridges, who became a bigger star. Both played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and Bridges’ play this season will likely generate All-Star buzz over the next two months.

They’ve been leaders on the court and taken a quick liking to all New York has to offer. Johnson posted videos cheering on the New York City marathon and he’s talked about how much he’s enjoyed walking around Brooklyn. Bridges said Wednesday that, as hard as it was leaving Phoenix, he was excited to move to New York.

“I always liked New York,” Bridges said. “That was the thing actually, I thought I was going to get drafted in New York coming out of college. So I always liked the city of New York. Close to home and then just getting traded there and playing the way I was playing, being the guy to go make the play a lot.”

The better part? Both are younger players than Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have more time to figure out their next chapter without worrying how much longer Durant could maintain his status among the NBA’s elite players.

Sure, they aren’t championship contenders and might end up fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. But there’s worst places to be as they evaluate their future surrounding two 27-year olds entering the prime of their careers.

Durant has made out well, too. He asked for a trade in his last preseason with the Nets and got his wish months later. He’s spoken well of his Nets tenure but also lamented what could’ve been if not for the injuries, controversies and more that marked his time alongside Irving and, later, James Harden.

“Yeah, it just wasn’t no consistency, no continuity on who we were as a team,” Durant told reporters on Nov. 25. “And when you want to win a championship, you’ve got to build an identity from Day 1, and it was just a lot of circumstances that were out of the players’ control that got in the way of us building our continuity.”

He’s right. The Nets have better continuity with Bridges and Johnson. They have a team with less drama and they can rely on Bridges being available thanks to his 414-consecutive games streak entering Wednesday.

Durant is also happier eyeing another chance at a third ring, provided he, Beal and Booker can stay healthy.

Bridges and Johnson will surely enjoy their return in Phoenix. But 10 months later, their arrival in Brooklyn and Durant’s departure was for the best and it’s still paying off well for them and both the Nets and Suns.