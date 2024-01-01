Nets' leaky defense causes loss to Thunder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Nets couldn’t be happier to see 2023, a year of great upheaval and resetting for the franchise, come to an end.

The Big Three era ended in February last season with trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, this new group ended the calendar year with a 124-108 loss to the Thunder at Paycom Center.

The Nets’ third consecutive defeat felt similar to the last two. Defensive issues with the Thunder shooting 54.2% from the field. They added an emphasis to that by making their first five shots of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 14.

The Nets shot just 38% for the game. After making less than 10 the past three games, the Nets made 12 threes but attempted 46 for a paltry 26.1%.

“It was open looks; we were just missing,” Cam Thomas said. “There wasn’t nothing they were doing out of the ordinary. We was drive-and-kicking. They showed a stat in here, we was like 2-for-20 on corner threes.”

It further compounded issues as the Nets have lost eight of their last 10 games. They improved their rebounding Sunday but had just a 47-46 edge over a team ranked 28th in rebounding entering the game.

Of course, there were fewer rebounds on made shots. Every Thunder starter besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at least 50% of their shots. Gilgeous-Alexander was 7-for-15 but still led his team with a game-high 24 points.

“We got the looks we wanted. Just couldn’t make them,” Bridges said. “We got the looks we wanted. We just got to get stops on the other end as well. They just shot 54[%] from the field so just got to be better.”

The Nets also wasted a game where they forced an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers and got a strong start by Thomas and Mikal Bridges. Both combined for 25 points in the first quarter but the Nets only led 36-33 despite shooting 61.9%

The shooting regressed in the second as the Nets shot 24.1% and the Thunder pulled ahead to lead 59-56 at halftime.

“That boils down to the transition defense,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. There was a few possessions and stretches where we missed shots with a long rebound. Now you have to have that extra energy to sprint back and load to the basketball.”

Bridges finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Thomas had 20 points off the bench. It didn’t matter nor did it matter Nic Claxton tied his career high with 16 rebounds to go with 15 points.

The Nets’ inability to get stops cost them against a Thunder team that entered fourth in the league in scoring. Josh Giddey added 20 points as every Thunder starter had at least 17 points.

It was another case where defensive issues proved glaring for a team that wanted to be a defense-first unit. Perhaps one fourth quarter play summed up the difference in effort between both teams.

With the Thunder up big in the fourth quarter, Lu Dort took a touch pass from Giddey and went for a one-handed dunk. He missed but Giddey hustled for the offensive rebound and found Dort, who made an open corner three-pointer with nary a Net near him.

The Nets’ spirit, whatever was left of it, was snatched away. They enter 2024 looking for the same answers they couldn’t find to end 2023.

“We just got to keep doing what we do,” Bridges said. “I don’t have too much to say. I think just follow the game plan and keep trying to do it the best we can.”