Nets coach Jacque Vaughn: I make decisions on playing time

WASHINGTON — Jacque Vaughn further defended his decision to sit several starters and pull some players early in Wednesday night’s loss to the Bucks after Mikal Bridges voiced his frustrations over it.

Bridges, who only played the first quarter, told reporters he wasn’t a fan of it and he didn’t see why he shouldn’t play because he was healthy. Vaughn noted Friday that it was a organizational decision.

“My ideal world of communication is that I present the information to you, I'm upfront with it …and that they understand that I have to make a choice, and the choice will be made,” Vaughn said pregame. “It’s just like with my kids, though; that doesn't mean you always have to agree. And so the communication is what I want, and understand that I have to make a choice. And that's my position as the head coach.”

Bridges hasn’t missed a game in his career and Friday is the 424th consecutive game he’s played, a streak that leads the NBA. Since joining the Nets last season, he had only been removed early from two prior games, including playing just four seconds in the April’s regular-season finale.

Vaughn referenced prior interviews where he said several players had logged heavy minutes. He also noted the Nets have to be a hard-playing unit in order to succeed and mentioned the uptick in Bridges’ usage rate compared to two seasons ago when he was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting with the Suns.

Bridges’ usage rate that season was 14.9% when he wasn’t the Suns' primary or secondary scorer. This season? It’s 25.6% as the Nets’ No. 1 option.

Vaughn said given that data, he’ll continue to be smart monitoring minutes, even if players don't agree.

“The intensity level that we play with on a nightly basis in order to give us a chance to win is higher than Spencer [Dinwiddie], [Dorian Finney-Smith], all those dudes that are 30 years old have ever done it before,” Vaughn said. “It’s my job to make those decisions, and I’m fine making those. I’ll communicate it with you, I’ll try to get you to understand, I’ll keep chipping away at it. But you don’t have to agree with it.”