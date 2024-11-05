Nic Claxton knew he’d come along slowly after a hamstring injury sidelined him this preseason. He even expected he needed a few regular season games to get comfortable. But he probably didn’t think that almost two weeks into the season, he’d still be a reserve.

Claxton, who started his first game this season on Monday night with the Nets down to one healthy center, was anxious this week about regaining his role.

“Hopefully soon” Claxton said before the Nets’ loss to the Pistons on Sunday. “We’re playing good basketball and that’s what matters.”

At the same time, the Nets could use more minutes from their longest tenured player who also signed a four-year, $100-million contract extension this summer. Entering Monday night’s game against the Grizzlies at Barclays Center, he’s been as important as anyone because of his size and production in limited minutes.

It was a good sign was that Claxton played on the second night of a back-to-back after sitting out the second game of the Nets’ first back-to-back last week.

“Right now, it’s important for him that he goes through the back-to-back and he feels good,” coach Jordi Fernandez said Sunday. “And then from there we’ll readdress the situation and see where we’re at.”

Noah Clowney was ruled out on Monday with right hip soreness after being injured late in Sunday’s game. Day’Ron Sharpe (hamstring) has been out since preseason.

Claxton had not played more than 26 minutes in any of the Nets’ first six games. He’s played over 24 minutes in only two of them as the Nets have raised his minutes restrictions.

Fernandez said last month he prefers starters to play 24-34 minutes but said that low 30s is an ideal number. He said on Sunday that’s where he eventually wants Claxton, because so far the numbers back up how critical is to their success.

Through six games, the Nets were a plus-28 with him on the court and a minus-32 when he was on the bench. Both numbers are second-best on the team behind Jalen Wilson. Entering Monday, Claxton has recorded two double-doubles and was one rebound shy of another.

The Nets need Claxton’s size and rim protection even more with Sharpe sidelined at least two more weeks, but they have reason to be careful.

Claxton, to his credit, understands the Nets being cautious.

“Obviously I want to be playing my regular minutes,” he said. “But I gotta listen to my body, listen to the performance staff and hopefully I keep inching up the ranks.”

At the same time, there’s a bigger question with Claxton besides when he’ll start. Who will sit when he returns to a starting role?

Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas have both been thriving and Cam Johnson is the Nets’ best shooter despite shooting less than 35% from beyond the arc in five of the first seven games.

That leaves Dorian Finney-Smith and Ben Simmons. Both are playing out of position handling center duties on defense, and Finney-Smith is no stranger to being a reserve.

Simmons, the highest-paid Net at $40.3 million this season, remains a liability on offense with his reluctance to take shots, something Fernandez has addressed twice this season. His defense, another elite skill along with his passing, has slipped, and his four fouls per game would be the highest rate of his career.

Simmons and Claxton have only shared the court in two games. It’s not optimal playing them together because they clog the paint as non-shooters and present just another challenge for Fernandez. But first, it’s about getting Claxton ready for more minutes because the Nets need him on the court.

“Putting pressure on the paint is extremely important, and he did it 35 times [against the Bulls on Friday] with his rim runs, rolls and paint touches.” Fernandez said. “So we need Nic to do it, and if he can do it 30 minutes instead of 24, that’s where we want him to be.”