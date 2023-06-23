NBA Draft: Nets add Alabama's Noah Clowney, Duke's Dariq Whitehead in first round

There were questions over what the Nets would do with their back-to-back first-round picks in the NBA Draft Thursday night: use them or package them in a potential trade.

The Nets chose the former.

They selected Alabama big man Noah Clowney with the 21st pick in the first round and followed that up by drafting another freshman, Duke guard Dariq Whitehead at No. 22.

Clowney averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. At 6-10, he has a 7-3 wingspan and was praised for his potential as a rebounder and defender.

Rebounding was an area of critical need after the Nets were outrebounded by 54 during their first-round sweep by the 76ers. After trading Kevin Durant on Feb. 9, the Nets ranked 25th in the NBA in rebounding.

Clowney turns 19 in July and the pick was immediately praised by ESPN draft analyst Jay Bilas, who added Clowney has potential as a shooter.

“This is an upside pick for the Nets at 21,” Bilas said.

Clowney was at a loss for words when interviewed by ESPN after his selection. He called it surreal after he shook hands with commissioner Adam Silver but told reporters afterward that he wants to earn his reputation on defense.

“Defensively is where I hang my hat. Guard multiple positions, protect the rim, we do it all,” he said.

Whitehead, who turns 19 in August, carries potential as a three-point shooter and perimeter defender that was one of the nation’s top prospects coming out of high school a year ago. The 6-6, Newark native averaged 8.3 points and shot 42.4% on three-pointers in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

Whitehead was affected by a foot injury suffered last summer that caused him to be out for Duke’s first three games. In June, he had a second surgery to further repair the injury and according to ESPN, he is expected to miss summer league and be ready at the start of training camp.

The surgery was done by Dr. Martin O’Malley, who is also the Nets’ team orthopedist.

Any risks with Whitehead were outweighed by his value as a shooter. The Nets needed more scoring and Whitehead could add shooting off the bench as well as another defender.

By keeping both picks, the Nets — who also had the 51st pick in the second round — did the opposite of what they did in 2019, the last time they had multiple first-round picks. They traded both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mfiondu Kabengele, leaving Nic Claxton as their highest- rated pick at No. 31 in the second round.

There were reports that the Nets could also trade up in the draft. But instead, they stood pat and used both first-round picks on young players expected to help them in the future.

The Nets face an intriguing offseason with Cam Johnson as a restricted free agent. Johnson will be coveted as a wing who shot 41.6% on three-pointers over the past two seasons.

As a restricted free agent, Johnson can agree to another team’s offer sheet but the Nets have the opportunity to match it. General manager Sean Marks said after the season that re-signing Johnson is a top priority.

The Nets also could be active in the trade market as they reconfigure their team post-Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Thursday night was a step in that direction as they went young with players who promise potential.