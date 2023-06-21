5 possible NBA Draft picks for the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets bring more than optimism into Thursday’s NBA Draft. With two first-round picks at No. 21 and 22 and a second-round pick (No. 52), there’s also intrigue on what they’ll do.

Will they keep both first-round picks? Will they package them in a trade to move up in the draft as reports suggest? Will they address key needs such as rebounding and shooting?

If the Nets keep the picks, there’s several players they could look at. Here’s five possibilities they could go with in the first round:

Brandin Podziemski (6-4, wing)

The Santa Clara sophomore made a huge leap after spending one year at Illinois. He went from 1.4 points per game to 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 43.8% shooting on three-pointers. Per multiple reports, he’s also worked out for the Nets.

Podziemski is one of the best shooters in the draft. He’s a catch-and-shoot player and can shoot off pick-and-rolls. He also has decent playmaking ability as a passer. His questions lie on defense, and he doesn’t have great athleticism. Can his production translate against tougher competition given his struggles at Illinois?

However, shooting is shooting. The Nets need more of it and Podziemski’s ability to space the floor would be an asset.

Noah Clowney (6-10, forward/center)

The Nets lack proven size outside of Nic Claxton and Clowney fills that need. He only averaged 9.8 points in his lone season at Alabama but the 7.9 rebounds stand out since the Nets desperately need more rebounding.

Everything you need to know about Thursday's NBA Draft and the players that may be options for the Brooklyn Nets. NewsdayTV's Evan Barnes reports. Credit: Corey Sipkin; Photo credit: AP/ John Locher; AP/ Thibault Camus; Getty Images/ Carly Mackler; Getty Images/ Andy Lyons; Getty Images/ Quinn Harris; Getty Images/ Ethan Miller; Kevin Sabitus; Getty Images; Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

With a 7-3 wingspan, there’s also potential for Clowney to be a rim protector, and he runs the floor well. The big question on Clowney is development. He turns 19 in July and is still raw as a scorer.

At 210 pounds, he needs to add more weight. However, his size and rebounding are two things the Nets could use, especially if there’s concern about Day’Ron Sharpe after his second-year regression.

Brice Sensabaugh (6-6, wing)

Another gifted shooter, Sensbaugh averaged 16.3 points in his freshman season at Ohio State while shooting 48% from the field, including 40.3% on three-pointers.

He’s comfortable on the perimeter but at 235 pounds, he’s physical enough to initiate contact and still get his shot off. The drawbacks, however, are on defense. He struggled both as a one-on-one and team defender. That might remind Nets fans of Cam Thomas, another great scorer who struggled to find minutes because of defense.

Sensabaugh checks off the boxes with his size, scoring and shooting. It might be enough to overcome his defensive issues.

Dariq Whitehead (6-6, wing)

A year ago, Whitehead was one of the country’s top prospects. Now, after a so-so freshman year at Duke, the Newark native is working to reclaim his reputation.

Whitehead averaged just 8.3 points last season but shot 42.9% on three-pointers. Draft experts also raved about his size and mid-range game, especially on pull-up shots. But there’s health questions.

Whitehead had foot surgery in August that affected his play and a second surgery in June. Dr. Martin O’ Malley, who performed the operation and is also the Nets’ team orthopedist, told ESPN he’ll be ready by the start of training camp.

This could be a gamble pick but the Nets know more about Whitehead than anyone. He’s another talented shooter. But can he return to the athlete he was prior to his surgeries?

Kris Murray (6-8, forward)

Murray averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds as a junior at Iowa last season. His brother, Keegan, just finished an All-Rookie season with the Sacramento Kings.

Kris isn’t the shooter Keegan is — just 33.5% on threes — but he’s got a great feel for the game. He’s a physical scorer who excels at getting to the rim, and is also a good on-ball defender.

If he improves as a shooter, his value will grow in time. For now, Murray is a smart player who can score and defend. The potential as a rebounder makes him more attractive to the Nets besides just another perimeter scoring option.