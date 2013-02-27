Sore heel causes Nets' Joe Johnson to miss third game in row

NEW ORLEANS -- Joe Johnson was on the court putting up shots until about 40 minutes before tipoff Tuesday night, testing his sore left heel.

But Johnson didn't play, missing his third game in a row. C.J. Watson again started in his place.

After the game, Johnson told Newsday that he thinks he will play Friday against the Mavericks at home. If he does play Friday, he said he will also play Saturday against the Bulls in Chicago.

Although he felt better, Johnson didn't want to push it. But there's no doubt he's getting a little exasperated.

"It's very frustrating, man," Johnson said, "because sitting on the sideline, I'm looking at the game from a different perspective. And knowing that I can help out, it hurts me more than anybody else. So like I said, I'm doing the necessary things I need to do to get back."

Stack to the future

After being a surprising integral piece at the start of the Nets' season, Jerry Stackhouse hasn't played since Jan. 26, serving as mostly a bench spectator the last 14 games. But P.J. Carlesimo said Stackhouse, who wasn't with the team Tuesday because of a personal issue, remains a part of their plans.

"Stack strongly helped us win some games earlier in the year," Carlesimo said. "I think that potential is there, especially if we are fortunate enough to make the playoffs. I think his experience becomes even more valuable. That's something we need to define more clearly than it is right now.

"Frankly, [we'll have] some more serious conversations between myself and him and [general manager] Billy [King]."