Trendon Watford signs free-agent deal with Nets

The Nets continued their trend this offseason of getting younger by signing free-agent forward Trendon Watford on Thursday.

A league source confirmed to Newsday that Watford signed a standard one-year contract.

Watford, 22, played last season with the Trail Blazers. In 62 games, including 12 starts, he averaged 7.4 points while shooting 56% from the field on 5.2 shot attempts. He also shot 39.1% on three-pointers (25-for-64), a dramatic leap from shooting just 23.7% in his rookie season.

Watford, who is 6-8, went undrafted in 2021 after two seasons at LSU. He signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers and in two seasons, he averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds before being waved on June 30.

Watford also played one season at LSU with Nets guard Cam Thomas in 2020-21.

After beginning last season as the league's sixth-oldest team, the Nets currently have just three players who are in their 30s. Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson are the next oldest at 27

With Watford’s addition, the Nets have all 15 roster spots filled along with two, two-way contracts for Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks. The team has an additional two-way roster spot available and also signed undrafted forward Patrick Gardner to an Exhibit 10 deal.

NBA teams can carry 21 players during the offseason but just 15 during the season. Two-way players don’t count toward the official roster limit.