Pelicans' Zion Williamson ruled out for rest against Portland a night after his return from injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. The Timberwolves won 104-97 Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues his comeback from a left hamstring strain.

Williamson returned on Tuesday night following a 27-game absence and scored 22 points in a little less than 28 minutes in a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following the game, Williamson said he felt fine but was uncertain whether he'd be cleared to play on consecutive nights so early in his return from injury.

“I definitely feel like my legs are already under me,” Williamson said Tuesday night.

Pelicans coach Willie Green added that Williamson looked “as good as I’ve seen him after being out for as long as he’s been.”

Williamson had several dunks in his return, including one on a long alley-oop pass from CJ McCollum and another on a breakaway in which he spun 360 degrees in the air while double-pumping and throwing down a one-handed roundhouse jam.

Williamson, who has been sidelined by various injuries for more games than he has played since being drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019, has appeared in just seven of New Orleans' 37 games this season. The Pelicans have gone 2-5 in those games, and 5-25 without him.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is fouled by Minnesota...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels as he drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. The Timberwolves won 104-97. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Forward Trey Murphy also was ruled out for a second straight game with a left ankle sprain.

After Wednesday night's home date with Portland, the Pelicans play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

