SportsBasketball

Antetokounmpo has 28 points as Bucks overcome Jokic's triple-double to beat Nuggets 121-112

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks'...

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, pulled down a season-high 19 rebounds and dished out seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets 121-112 on Thursday night.

The two-time MVP helped Milwaukee offset another brilliant performance from Nikola Jokic, who shot 13 of 16 and had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokichas 27 triple-doubles in the 53 games the three-time MVP has played this season.

This was the first matchup of the season between these two multiple-MVP winners. The Bucks play at Denver on March 26.

Brook Lopez added 22 points, Damian Lillard 19, Kyle Kuzma 16 and Gary Trent Jr. 15 for the Bucks, who have won five of their last six.

Jamal Murray scored 20 points for the Nuggets.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver has followed a nine-game winning streak by dropping two of three. After trailing by 12 with four minutes left, the Nuggets got the margin down to five with two minutes remaining but couldn't get any closer.

Bucks: Milwaukee is continuing to monitor the workload of Antetokounmpo, who missed six straight games just before the All-Star break while dealing with a strained left calf. The Bucks won this one anyway in part because they outscored Denver in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter while Antetokounmpo was on the bench. A.J. Green made a couple of big 3-pointers during that stretch.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez...

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Key moment

Antetokounmpo made just his eighth 3-point basket of the season to give Milwaukee a 67-66 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. He got a dunk off Taurean's Prince steal 35 seconds later to cap a 12-4 run that put the Bucks ahead for good.

Key stat

The Bucks capitalized on a big disparity at the foul line. Milwaukee was 23 of 28 and Denver 9 of 11.

Up next

The Nuggets play at Detroit on Friday. The Bucks visit Dallas on Saturday.

More NBA news

Zion Williamson has 1st career triple-double, leads the Pelicans to a 124-116 victory over the Suns1m read
Kyrie Irving scores 25, Moses Brown adds 20 points and 11 rebounds in Mavs' 103-96 win over Hornets1m read
Antetokounmpo has 28 points as Bucks overcome Jokic's triple-double to beat Nuggets 121-1121m read
Timberwolves sign Bones Hyland to 2-way contract and give Jaylen Clark a new deal1m read
Stephen Curry scores 56 points and makes 12 3-pointers in Warriors' 121-115 win over Magic1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME