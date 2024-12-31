SportsBasketball

Westbrook has 'perfect' triple-double, 0 turnovers in Nuggets' 132-121 win over Jazz

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, top, tosses a pass over...

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, top, tosses a pass over his shoulder as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to have a triple-double with zero turnovers and shoot 100% from the field and the free-throw line in the Denver Nuggets' 132-121 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 7 for 7 from the field and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line to join Domantas Sabonis in the history books.

Nikola Jokic also had a triple-double with 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists, and Jamal Murray had 10 assists to go along with 20 points.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24, and Collin Sexton had 22 for the Jazz.

Utah led 66-64 at the break, but Denver outscored the Jazz 34-23 in the third to build some separation.

Both teams were missing a starting forward. Denver's Aaron Gordon sat out with a right calf strain and Utah's John Collins missed his fourth straight game with a hip bruise.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver struggled again when Jokic was on the bench. Once he returned in the fourth quarter, he immediately hit a 3-pointer and found Westbrook for a dunk and his 10th assist a couple minutes later.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front right, becomes entangled with...

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front right, becomes entangled with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as Jazz center Walker Kessler, back right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Jazz: Utah played four rookies — Kyle Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh and Cody Williams — with Clarkson for a key stretch in the fourth quarter and actually cut the Denver's lead to 109-107 on Filipowski's three-point play with 7:28 remaining.

Key moment

Westbrook stole the ball from Sexton and dunked it on the other end to give Denver a 126-114 lead with 2:46 remaining.

Key stat

The Jazz, who commit more turnovers than any team in the league, had 13 turnovers in the second half which led to 14 Denver points. Utah only had three in the first half.

Up next

The Jazz are at New York and the Nuggets host Atlanta on Wednesday.

