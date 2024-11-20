Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missing third consecutive game for personal reasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was declared out Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the third straight game he missed for personal reasons.

The 7-foot, three-time Most Valuable Player leads the Nuggets in points (29.7), rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7). Denver has lost the last two games — against New Orleans on Friday and Memphis on Sunday — without Jokic.

The Nuggets are playing a second game in Memphis before returning to Denver.

Coach Michael Malone was noncommittal about whether Jokic would be available for Friday's home game against Dallas.

“I have no idea about Friday,” Malone said in his pregame remarks Tuesday. “Obviously, there's no news out of Denver. So we will revisit that when we get home.”

The Nuggets have struggled during Jokic's absence.

In Sunday's loss, the Grizzlies outrebounded the Nuggets, including 10 offensive rebounds. Denver committed 15 turnovers and shot 41.7%. In addition to Jokic, Denver is playing without forward Aaron Gordon, another key piece to the Nuggets' offense.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) puts up a basket to tie the score as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Naji Marshall defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“We shouldn't play in a different way,” Malone said of not having Jokic. “Obviously, you don't have a three-time MVP. I think we have to play harder. That should be with Nikola or without Nikola. I think we have to play more physical.”