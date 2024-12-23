Jokic overcomes slow start for triple-double in the Nuggets' 132-129 OT win over the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic overcame a slow scoring start for his ninth triple-double of the season, finishing with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Jokic turned it on after failing to score in the first 21 minutes. Jamal Murray added 27 points, scoring Denver’s final five in overtime, and Russell Westbrook had 21.

The Pelicans led 107-98 with 7:50 left in regulation, but Jokic scored seven points in a 15-2 Denver run over a 3:41 span to give the Nuggets a 113-109 lead.

CJ McCollum put New Orleans up 119-117 with a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining, and Murray tied it with 8.8 seconds left. McCollum shot an airball on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jokic scored the first six points of overtime and assisted on an Aaron Gordon layup to put Denver up 129-125.

Jordan Hawkins led New Orleans with 25 points. McCollum had 24.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Coach Mike Malone has stressed intensity to his team, which has been playing inconsistently in the last two weeks. “We’ve had a Club Med vacation schedule the last two weeks … and now we start five games in five nights,” Malone said. “We’ll see what our team is made of.”

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Pelicans: New Orleans, losers of 16 of 7 games, had a season-high 37 assists — 15 by Dejounte Murray.

Key moment

Jamal Murray missed a layup but got his own rebound and followed up inside for a 129-125 lead.

Key stat

Jokic scored his first points in two free throws 2:51 before halftime and finished the half with six points, five rebounds and six assists.

Up next

The Nuggets host Phoenix on Monday night. The Pelicans host Houston on Thursday night.