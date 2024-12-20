SportsBasketball

Simons' buzzer-beating layup gives the Blazers a 122-120 win over the Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, top, shoots a game-winning...

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, top, shoots a game-winning basket over Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, center, and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons made a driving layup at the buzzer to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 122-120 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Simons drove to his right and got past defender Russell Westbrook, lofting the ball high off the glass as the horn sounded. He finished with 28 points and 10 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points for the Blazers, who snapped a six-game skid. Deni Avdija added 19 points and Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Jokic had 34 points and eight assists for Denver. Jamal Murray added 24 points and 10 assists, and Westbrook scored 19 points.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver struggled defensively against the NBA’s third-worst offense.

Blazers: Ayton was solid in his return after Portland's starting center missed the previous two games with an illness.

Key moment

Denver trailed by 17 points at the start of the fourth quarter but rallied to take a two-point lead on Michael Porter Jr.'s dunk with just under a minute remaining. Simons and Sharpe made two free throws each to put Portland back on top before Jokic tied it on a layup with 16.8 seconds left.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, front, reacts after making...

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, front, reacts after making a game-winning basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Key stat

Portland shot 46.4% to Denver's 54%, but the Blazers got to the foul line more often and made five more free throws on the night. Portland made 16 3-pointers to Denver's 15.

Up next

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: At San Antonio on Saturday.

More NBA news

Simons' buzzer-beating layup gives the Blazers a 122-120 win over the Nuggets1m read
Another record for LeBron James in the Lakers' 113-110 victory over the Kings1m read
An 'embarrassing' night for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who fall by 51 at Memphis2m read
Siakam has 25 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Pacers past the Suns, 120-1111m read
Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls out ref for technical calls on himself, Joe Mazzulla in loss to Bulls1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME