Magic missing All-Star Paolo Banchero with injury, scratch starting C Wendell Carter Jr. before game

CLEVELAND — Already missing All-Star forward Paolo Banchero with an injury, the Orlando Magic scratched starting center Wendell Carter Jr. just minutes before their game Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team said Carter is out with tendinitis in his right knee. Moe Wagner will make his first start of the season in Carter's spot.

Coach Jamahl Mosley didn't mention anything about Carter's injury during his pregame media availability.

Carter is averaging a team-high 10.4 rebounds and 8.8 points for the Magic, who are expected to be without Banchero for at least one month with a torn right oblique. Banchero got hurt in Wednesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Banchero's injury took much of the excitement out of Orlando's game against Cleveland — a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference first-round series that Cleveland won in seven games.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Banchero was off to a great start, averaging 29 points with 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He scored a career-high 50 points on Monday against Indiana, the only 50-point game in the league so far this season.

Before facing the Cavs, Mosley said everyone on the roster would need to step up in Banchero's absence.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, guards Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

“Not much is easier without Paolo on the floor," Mosey said. "I can’t sugar coat that one.”

The Magic will re-evluate Banchero in four to six weeks. He'll continue to travel with the team while rehabbing. Banchero wasn't sure how he got hurt. He continued to play and finished with 31 points in the 102-99 loss.