Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin suspended for a game without pay by the NBA
NEW YORK — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday night for inappropriate contact and verbal abuse of a game official.
Mathurin was penalized for his actions with 3:58 left in the Pacers’ 127-117 home loss to Cleveland on Tuesday night.
Mathurin will sit out Indiana's game in Detroit on Thursday night. He's averaging 16.5 points in 41 games this season.
More NBA news
Barrett stars as Raptors beat Celtics 110-97 to snap 10-game losing streak against Boston1m read
Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin suspended for a game without pay by the NBA
Trae Young misses Hawks' game against Bulls because of bruised right rib
Mavericks rule out Kyrie Irving against a Pelicans squad resting Zion Williamson
Conor McGregor is being sued for alleged sexual battery at 2023 NBA final1m read