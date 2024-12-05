SportsBasketball

Cam Johnson scores 26 points, Nets beat the Pacers 99-90 to end a 3-game losing streak

Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson (2) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Bennedict...

Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson (2) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Cam Johnson scored 26 points, Nic Claxton had 16 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 99-90 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Shake Milton had 15 points off the bench for the Nets.

T.J. McConnell had 14 points for Indiana, and Tyrese Haliburton had 13. The Pacers have lost four in a row and seven of 10.

After Indiana's Pascal Siakam scored four consecutive points to tie it at 80 with 8:08 left, the Nets responded with a 10-0 run — making it 90-80 on Jaylen Wilson's basket with 5:57 remaining.

Takeaways

Pacers: Indiana got off to a slow start and shot just 13 for 39 from the field and 4 for 18 from long distance in the first half. They turned the ball over 12 times.

Nets: Johnson has scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.

Key moment

Brooklyn outscored Indiana 19-10 over the last eight minutes.

Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Indiana Pacers' Quenton...

Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Indiana Pacers' Quenton Jackson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Key stat

The Pacers did a better job of protecting the ball in the second half and had only four turnovers after having 12 in the first half.

Up next

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Sunday. Indiana visits Chicago on Friday night.

More NBA news

'Embarrassing': The Lakers have lost their last 2 games by a combined 70 points2m read
76ers coach Nick Nurse says no plans to shut down oft-injured center Joel Embiid2m read
Hawks win 5th straight game and halt the Bucks' winning streak at 7 with 119-104 victory1m read
Cam Johnson scores 26 points, Nets beat the Pacers 99-90 to end a 3-game losing streak
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs power the Magic to a 106-102 win over the short-handed 76ers1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME