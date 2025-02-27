SportsBasketball

Tyrese Haliburton has 33 points and 11 assists in the Pacers' 111-91 victory over the Raptors

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) en route to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 11 assists to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 111-91 on Wednesday night.

Haliburton was 12 of 15 from the field, going 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Myles Turner added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 15 points.

Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points for Toronto. RJ Barrett and Jonathan Mogbo each had 16.

Haliburton scored 17 points in the first half to lead Indiana to a 51-41 lead.

Toronto played without Scottie Barnes because if a left hip contusion. He played Tuesday night against Boston.

Takeaways

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl returned after being sidelined by a right hib injury since Feb. 4. He had 10 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Pacers: T.J. McConnell missed his second consecutive second game because of a sprained right ankle, leaving the Pacers short at point guard. The Pacers turned to RayJ Dennis when Andrew Nembhard picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) makes contact with Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter while driving along the baseline during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Key moment

After the Raptors closed to 97-86, Haliburton and Turner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Pacers a 103-86 lead with 4:12 to go.

Key stat

The Pacers were 15 of 36 from 3-point range compared to 6 of 27 for the Raptors.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Friday night. The Raptors are at Chicago, and the Pacers are at Miami.

Tyrese Haliburton has 33 points and 11 assists in the Pacers' 111-91 victory over the Raptors
