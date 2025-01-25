SportsBasketball

Haliburton scores 28, Pacers run away from Wembanyama and Spurs in 136-98 win in Paris

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to shoot...

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to shoot between Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half of a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 of his 28 points in a dazzling 2-1/2 minute display late in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 23 and the Indiana Pacers downed Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 136-98 in the NBA Paris Games finale on Saturday.

Andrew Nembhard scored 15, Myles Turner had 14, Bennedict Mathurin 13 and TJ McConnell 12 for Indiana. The Pacers led by 15 at halftime, fell behind by one in the third quarter, then rolled the rest of the way.

Wembanyama had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who won the series opener by 30 on Thursday. Harrison Barnes led San Antonio with 25 points and Stephon Castle scored 17 for the Spurs.

Wembanyama shot 7 of 16 from the field, plus he finished with two steals, two assists and a block.

Takeaways

Pacers: Haliburton was 6 for 6 from the field in that end-of-the-third stretch, four of those shots from 3-point range. The Pacers made seven of their final eight shots of the third to open a 15-point lead, then kept running away in the fourth.

Spurs: This was the fourth time that San Antonio played a two-game series against the same opponent this season — and the Spurs have yet to sweep one of those sets. They went 1-1 vs. Houston and Denver (both after winning the first game), 0-2 vs. Memphis and 1-1 vs. the Pacers.

Key moment

Wembanyama checked out with 3:35 left, done for the day with the Spurs down 127-97. He still received a warm reception from the crowd in his homeland, and he applauded to show his appreciation.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, center, is defended by...

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, center, is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, left, and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

Key stat

Haliburton had 18 points in the third quarter, his highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Up next

Both teams are off until home games on Wednesday. The Spurs play host to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Pacers play host to Detroit.

More NBA news

Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench1m read
Harden scores 40 points to lead Clippers over Bucks 127-117, snapping Milwaukee's 5-game win streak1m read
Jaren Jackson scores 28, Zach Edey adds 19 and Grizzlies win 6th straight, 125-103 over Jazz1m read
Durant scores 29 points as the Suns hand the Wizards their 13th straight loss, 119-1091m read
Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME