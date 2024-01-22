SportsBasketball

Kevin Durant scores 40 points, Suns hold off Pacers 117-110 for 5th straight victory

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) motions after a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Matt York

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 40 points, Devin Booker had 26 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 117-110 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.

Bradley Beal added 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Phoenix, which led for most of the night and took a 91-83 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers made a few runs early in the final period, but Durant seemed to thwart every rally with another mid-range basket. The 35-year-old star made his first five shots of the fourth quarter.

Indiana has lost four of five. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 18 points, and Pascal Siakam — acquired this week from Toronto — had 15 points and seven assists. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out for the sixth time in seven games because of a left hamstring strain.

Indiana used a 11-0 run to take a 105-103 lead on Hield's 3-pointer with 3:20 left, but Durant responded again, this time with a 3-pointer, and the Suns wouldn't trail again. Durant made 18 of 25 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, putting together a big scoring night without taking a free throw.

Beal hit three baskets in the final 2:11 that were crucial in helping Phoenix keep the lead. Booker shot just 9 of 24 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but had a crucial steal with about 25 seconds remaining to seal it.

The Suns jumped out to a 33-25 lead after one quarter, shooting 62% from the field, and held a 65-61 advantage at halftime. Durant had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fouls Indiana Pacers forward...

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Matt York

Indiana's Jalen Smith — who was drafted by the Suns in 2021 and part of the roster that made it to the NBA Finals — had 15 points and four rebounds against his former team.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host Chicago on Monday night.

