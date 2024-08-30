SportsBasketball

Indiana Pacers sign guard T.J. McConnell to a 4-year, $45 million extension

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles during the first...

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles during the first half of Game 7 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, May 19, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Julia Nikhinson

By The Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to terms with guard T.J. McConnell on a four-year extension worth $45 million.

Agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Friday. McConnell, who is signed for $9.3 million for the upcoming NBA season, is now under contract with the Pacers through 2028-29.

The 32-year-old McConnell is coming off career highs in scoring with 10.2 points a game during the regular season and 11.8 points a game in the playoffs on Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference final. He was seventh in voting for the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award after appearing in 71 games and starting just four.

A Western Pennsylvania native who played college basketball at Duquesne and Arizona, McConnell has spent nine years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers since making his debut in October 2015. He signed with the Sixers after going undrafted that year and joined the Pacers as a free agent in 2019.

ESPN first reported McConnell's extension.

