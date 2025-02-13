SportsBasketball

Obi Toppin has 31 points, 10 rebounds as Pacers beat Wizards 134-130 in OT

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Obi Toppin had season highs of 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 134-130 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 28 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 20 for the Pacers, who enter the All-Star break at 30-23 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Poole scored 42 points for the Wizards and missed a step-back 3-point attempt at the regulation buzzer. Corey Kispert added 21 points for Washington, which has lost 11 straight at home and four in a row overall.

After three mostly listless quarters, the Pacers picked up the intensity in the final period, and the Wizards' momentum stalled after reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left leg injury.

Indiana outscored Washington 36-23 in the fourth quarter, including 11 points from Mathurin. Toppin's 3 with 1:26 left in overtime put the Pacers ahead by nine, and they held on from there.

Takeaways

Pacers: Improved to 4-3 this month after going 10-2 in January. C Myles Turner missed a third straight game with a cervical strain.

Wizards: Rookie Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall draft pick, returned from a left ankle sprain that sidelined him for eight games. He scored nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (dives for the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Key moment

Haliburton hit a step-back 3-pointer over Sarr with 2:13 left to put the Pacers ahead 118-115, their first lead since midway through the first quarter. Poole responded with a tying 3 for Washington with 59 seconds left.

Key stat

Led by Toppin and Mathurin, Indiana's bench outscored its starters 66-54 in regulation. Toppin kept the Pacers in the game with 17 points in the third quarter.

Up next

After the All-Star break, the Pacers host Memphis on Feb. 20 and the Wizards host Milwaukee on Feb. 21.

