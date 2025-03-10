SportsBasketball

NBA fines Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 for confronting game officials

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after a foul...

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after a foul against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Colin Hubbard

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 on Sunday for how he confronted and used profane language to game officials.

NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine Sunday night for the incident Saturday in Indiana's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.

Siakam confronted game officials after the game. With the Pacers trailing 119-116 and needing a 3 to force overtime, Siakam instead dunked with a second left on the clock in the loss. Siakam said after the game he didn't think and called it a stupid play.

“We got to get a 3 off at that point, so probably my bad,” Siakam said.

Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA news

NBA fines Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 for confronting game officials
Timberwolves return Rudy Gobert to lineup after 10-game absence with lower back trouble
Mavs' injuries have reached the absurd with stars Irving and Davis already sidelined2m read
Booker and Durant help Suns hold off injury-depleted Mavs 125-1161m read
No. 11 Duke completes its 5-year climb under Kara Lawson to return to the top of the ACC3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME