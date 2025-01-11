With Williamson suspended, McCollum scores 38 to lead Pelicans past 76ers 123-115

PHILADELPHIA — CJ McCollum scored 38 points to lead a New Orleans Pelicans team playing without the suspended Zion Williamson past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-115 on Friday night.

Williamson was suspended for one game for a violation of team policies, that included repeated lateness to practices or flights. The Pelicans also played without forward and top defensive player Herb Jones. Jones is sidelined indefinitely with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder.

McCollum was enough for the eight-win Pelicans to topple a 76ers team that played without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid missed his third straight game because of a sprained left foot. He has sat out 23 times this season.

Paul George had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey had 30 points and 12 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Snapped a two-game losing streak and won for only the third time since Dec. 7. Jordan Hawkins helped the cause with 21 points and Dejounte Murray had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

76ers: Yes, the 76ers are Embiid's team but it's been startling how bad they are without him in the lineup. The Sixers are just 8-15 when he doesn't play. The Sixers were pushed to final minute before holding off the lowly Wizards at home on Wednesday. They are 15-21 and hoping at this point just to make the play-in tournament.

Key moment

Hawkins buried a 3 in the third for a 70-67 lead and Murray sank one for a 76-67 and New Orleans held off every Sixers run from there. McCollum buried a 3 in the fourth to push the lead back to 10 points and put the finishing touches on the win with a 12-foot step back jumper.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey hangs from the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Key stat

McCollum hit six 3s and made 13 of 24 shots overall from the floor.

