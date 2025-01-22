SportsBasketball

NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans

A person stops to take a picture at Jackson Square...

A person stops to take a picture at Jackson Square as snow falls in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy.

Tuesday's winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the weather by flying in Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.

But temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.

Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday.

The Bucks are scheduled to play in Miami on Thursday, and it was unclear whether the team would have to wait until the day of the game to fly out of New Orleans.

Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3)goes up to shoot...

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3)goes up to shoot a jumper over Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.

