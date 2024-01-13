Nikola Jokic has another triple-double against New Orleans, Nuggets beat Pelicans 125-113

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th career triple-double against New Orleans in the Denver Nuggets' 125-113 victory over the Pelicans on Friday night.

Jokic has 12 triple-doubles this season and 117 overall, with the 10 against the Pelicans the most versus one one opponent. He also has scored 25 or more points in 14 straight games against New Orleans.

Denver rebounded from a loss to Utah on Wednesday night to snap New Orleans’ seven-game road winning streak.

Michael Porter had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray finished with 20 points and nine assists.

Zion Williamson scored 30 points for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 and Larry Nance Jr. had 13.

Nance hit a 3-pointer that pulled New Orleans to 95-80, but Reggie Jackson connected on a 3-pointer and then a hook shot in the waning seconds of the third quarter, extending Denver’s lead to 100-80 going into the final quarter.

Down by as many as 22 points early in the fourth, New Orleans fought back to 118-105 on Williamson’s dunk with 2:49 remaining. But Murray answered with a fadeaway jumper off a feed from Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, center, is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, and center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Jokic delivered a highlight reel assist with a blind, behind-the-back and over-his-head alley-oop pass that Aaron Gordon caught at the rim and dunked home for Denver’s final points in the first half. C.J. McCollum answered with a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer but New Orleans trailed 66-51 at the break.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Dallas on Saturday night and Monday.

Nuggets: Host Indiana on Sunday.