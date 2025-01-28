SportsBasketball

Poeltl, Barnes lead Raptors past Pelicans 113-104 for Toronto's first 4-game win streak since 2023

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, center, passes the ball between...

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, center, passes the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and Yves Missi (21) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and 11 boards, and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-104 on Monday night for their first four-game winning streak in almost two years.

RJ Barrett scored 17 points for Toronto and Chris Boucher had 14.

Toronto last won four straight from Feb. 12-25, 2023, a run that also included a home victory over the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson scored 31 points and CJ McCollum had 22 as the Pelicans dropped to 4-19 on the road.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Trey Murphy III added 14 for New Orleans, which shot 6 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Raptors had lost 17 of 20 before beating Orlando last Tuesday at home. Toronto then swept a two-game series at Atlanta, its second and third road wins of the season.

The Raptors started 0-10 away from home before winning at New Orleans on Nov. 27.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the net past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Takeaways

Pelicans: Coach Willie Green was ejected for a double technical with 7:22 left in the fourth after he went onto the court to argue a non-call on Williamson’s driving basket.

Raptors: Barnes — who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday, his first such honor — finished 6 of 21 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Key moment

After being outscored 35-18 in the third, turning a 16-point lead into a one-point deficit, Toronto regained control with a 10-2 spurt to begin the fourth.

Key stat

Williamson shot 7 of 9 in the first half but the rest of the Pelicans combined to go 6 of 32. New Orleans trailed 56-40 at the break.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives past Toronto...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday, when New Orleans hosts Dallas and Toronto visits Washington.

More NBA news

Surging Rockets beat the Celtics after knocking off the Cavaliers twice1m read
Devin Booker scores 26 and the Suns survive a late scare to beat the Clippers 111-1091m read
Antetokounmpo and Lillard both score 35 as Bucks roll past Jazz 125-1101m read
Jimmy Butler suspended for the 3rd time this month by the Miami Heat as trade deadline looms4m read
Sabonis grabs 22 rebounds in another triple-double as Kings beat Nets 110-961m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME