Brandon Ingram is going to the Raptors, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans, AP source says

Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (11) dribbles the ball to...

Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (11) dribbles the ball to the hoop against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

By The Associated Press

DENVER — The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, a person with knowledge of the talks said late Wednesday.

The Raptors also will be sending a heavily protected first-round pick as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade will not get league approval until Thursday.

Ingram has been sidelined since early December due to an ankle injury. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 18 games this season.

It's been one trade after another for Brown since he signed a multiyear deal with Indiana after helping the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023. Brown was dealt to the Raptors last January and now to the Pelicans.

Brown has been limited to 17 games this season after undergoing a procedure on his knee in September. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Olynyk has dealt with injuries this season, too, playing in 23 games. He's averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds.

___

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey (left) fouls Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk...

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey (left) fouls Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk (41) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

