Zion Williamson ruled out of the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies on Friday night

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday night's game at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williamson sat out Monday night's victory over Utah with a non-COVID illness and New Orleans announced on Thursday that he would remain out on Friday “due to return to play reconditioning from illness.”

Williamson, who has missed 27 games because of an early-November left hamstring strain, will miss his 35th game this season.

He has played in just 10 games, most recently in the Pelicans' victory over the Jazz this past Friday, scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in less than 24 minutes.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) also won't play at Memphis, missing his 21st straight game.