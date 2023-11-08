Pelicans' Zion Williamson out versus Minnesota for personal reasons

MINNEAPOLIS — Zion Williamson will miss the New Orleans Pelicans' game at Minnesota on Wednesday night due to personal reasons, the team said.

Williamson leads the Pelicans in scoring, averaging 21.8 points with 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The fourth-year forward also missed the Pelicans' game on Nov. 2 against Detroit due to rest.

The Pelicans also announced updates on guards Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum. Alvarado sprained his right ankle during the offseason and the team said that he's expected to return to full team practices within one to two weeks.

McCollum, who was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung, was re-examined Tuesday and was shown to have positive healing after images were taken. The team said he'll be re-evaluated at a later date.

Minnesota will also be short-handed on Wednesday. Guard Jordan McLaughlin was diagnosed Tuesday with an MCL sprain in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. McLaughlin averaged 3.8 minutes in five games this season.