Zion Williamson sits out the Pelicans' game against the Celtics because of a stomach illness
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson sat out the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night because of a stomach illness.
Williamson has missed 36 of the Pelicans’ 49 games this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in five games since returning from a left hamstring injury that sidelined him 27 games.
Williamson said Thursday he felt healthy enough to play the second half of back-to-back games, but was being held out by the Pelicans as a precautionary measure due to his history of hamstring injuries. There was no mention Thursday of his illness.
The Pelicans said it was a non-COVID illness.
More NBA news
