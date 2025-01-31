SportsBasketball

Zion Williamson sits out the Pelicans' game against the Celtics because of a stomach illness

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled as...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Klay Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson sat out the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night because of a stomach illness.

Williamson has missed 36 of the Pelicans’ 49 games this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in five games since returning from a left hamstring injury that sidelined him 27 games.

Williamson said Thursday he felt healthy enough to play the second half of back-to-back games, but was being held out by the Pelicans as a precautionary measure due to his history of hamstring injuries. There was no mention Thursday of his illness.

The Pelicans said it was a non-COVID illness.

