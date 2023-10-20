Philadelphia 76ers count on MVP Joel Embiid, new coach as season arrives marred by Harden turmoil

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Last season: 54-28, reached Eastern Conference semifinals.

Coach: Nick Nurse (1st season with 76ers, 277-163; 6th season overall, 329-293).

What to expect: Headaches. The 76ers again reign as Team Turmoil. Only two years removed from watching former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons sit out and cause a roster disruption, the Sixers are at it again with James Harden. All Harden did in the offseason was pick up a $35.6 million contract option only to then demand a trade. When the Sixers couldn't find a suitor, Harden called team president Daryl Morey a liar and vowed he would never again play for a team run by Morey. Harden did report to the final days of training camp and practiced to meet certain contractual obligations before he skipped practices ahead of the preseason finale. The 76ers can only hope reigning NBA MVP and two-time scoring champion Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey can keep them afloat under first-year coach Nick Nurse until the situation is resolved.

Departures: G Shake Milton, G Georges Niang, F Jalen McDaniels.

Additions: C Patrick Beverley, C Mo Bamba, F Danny Green, F Kelly Oubre.

Player to watch: Maxey. Let's start with the caveat that Embiid is always the player to watch. The season will ultimately rest on which players — if any — they get for Harden and if Embiid can remain at an elite, healthy level. Without Harden, the time is right for Maxey to step into a pivotal scoring role and prove he can become the 2 in the 1-2 scoring punch. The 2020 first-round pick out of Kentucky did have his rookie deal extended so the team can save salary cap space for next season. Nurse said he wanted Maxey to play more as a downhill-aggressor and develop into a 3-point shooter when the looks are there. The 76ers believe Maxey can become an All-Star. Should he play anywhere near that level, the Sixers will have an easier time weathering the Harden storm.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith, center, and Nic Claxton during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Season opener: At Milwaukee on Oct. 26

Fanduel Sportsbook NBA title odds: 27-1