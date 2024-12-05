76ers coach Nick Nurse says no plans to shut down oft-injured center Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid's endless injury updates read like this for the week — he sat out Wednesday night against Orlando, there's a chance he could play Friday against the Magic and, no, the 76ers haven't yet considered shutting own the All-Star center.

Embiid, a two-time scoring champion, has played only four games this season because of knee injuries and a suspension for pushing a sports writer. He hasn't played since Nov. 20 and missed the last six games.

The 76ers and coach Nick Nurse often don't know Embiid's availability until game day. While the daily uncertainty surrounding the 2023 NBA MVP's status does cause some headaches - and a daily dose of drama — for the franchise, Nurse said the team won't rest Embiid for an extended period of time to fully rest and treat the lingering issues in his surgically-repaired left knee.

“We're still trying to get him,” on the court, Nurse said.

Nurse said Embiid took part in a small workout earlier in the day.

“After a good workout, we need to see how it reacts,” Nurse said. “We go tomorrow again. As soon as it's good enough to go, he's going to go.”

The Sixers have an off day Thursday and Nurse said “there's a chance” Embiid returns Friday for another game against the Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid falls to the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

Nine-time All-Star Paul George, who's missed the bulk of the season with knee issues, also sat out against Orlando a night after he scored a season-high 29 points. George made 10 of 16 shots, had eight assists, and the 34-year-old forward played a season-best 37 minutes in a 110-104 victory in Charlotte.

“Heavy minutes for him last night,” Nurse said. “Got caught in a tough game.”

The 76ers had won two straight games for the first time this season entering Wednesday but still had the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 5-14.

The 76ers' All-Star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have played only one game and just over 6 minutes together this season.

Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle Lowry, from left, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon and Ricky Council IV watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

“We're going to hope that we're going to get these guys together at the same time fairly shortly,” Nurse said. “Then we'll start working on that continuity. It is difficult when guys are in-and-out and we're trying to figure it out.”

The 76ers were also without Andre Drummond (ankle) and Kyle Lowry (hip) against Orlando.

Maxey, who signed a five-year, $204 million extension in the offseason, has absorbed the bulk of the scoring load in Embiid and George's absence and leads the 76ers with 25.5 points and plays 36 minutes a game.

“Tyrese certainly can't do it all by himself, we know that,” Nurse said. “That becomes taxing. All those other guys have got to pitch in when they can.”