76ers' star Paul George sidelined the next 2 games with bone bruise in left knee

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) handles the ball ahead...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss two games, the team said Thursday.

The 76ers said George did not suffer any structural damage when he injured the same knee that he hyperextended during the preseason in Wednesday night's loss at Memphis. The game marked the first time this season the All-Star trio of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey started a game together.

George will miss home games Friday against Brooklyn and Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, his former team. A nine-time All-Star, the 34-year-old George will be evaluated again on Monday.

Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies dropped the Sixers to 2-12, the worst record in the NBA headed into Thursday night's games.

George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia after five seasons with the Clippers. He has averaged 14.9 points in eight games this season.

Embiid has been out with injuries, load management rest and a suspension, while Maxey was sidelined with a hamstring injury. An expected contender in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers haven't won since an overtime victory against Charlotte on Nov. 10.

