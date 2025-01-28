SportsBasketball

76ers star Paul George sits out again against Lakers with injured finger

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George grabs his hand as he...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George grabs his hand as he walks back to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Melissa Tamez

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he's missed this season.

George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday's game against Sacramento but he was not expected to miss extended time.

Joel Embiid also sat out again against the Lakers and was expected to miss the game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.

The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He's averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal.

More NBA news

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey2m read
Wembanyama among the selections for NBA Rising Stars games, set for Feb. 14 at All-Star weekend1m read
Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years3m read
NBA sets new dates for Spurs-Lakers and Bucks-Pelicans while rescheduling 7 other games as well
Surging Rockets beat the Celtics after knocking off the Cavaliers twice1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME