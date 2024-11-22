SportsBasketball

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham leaves loss to the Hornets with hip injury after hard fall

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, brings the ball upcourt against Charlotte Hornets forward Taj Gibson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit guard Cade Cunningham left Thursday night’s game in Charlotte in the final minute of regulation due to a left hip injury and did not play in overtime as the Pistons fell to the Hornets.

Cunningham fell hard to the floor after getting fouled by Grant Williams with 48 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws to briefly give the Pistons the lead before leaving, and the Pistons lost 123-121.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered no update on Cunningham’s status after the game.

Cunningham finished with 27 points and 10 assists for the Pistons, who lost their second straight game to a Hornets team that got a career-high 38 points from Brandon Miller and 35 from LaMelo Ball.

