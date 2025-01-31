SportsBasketball

Detroit's Isaiah Stewart suspended and fined by NBA after flagrant-foul ejection in loss to Pacers

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) gestures as he leaves...

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) gestures as he leaves the court following his ejection from the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons was suspended by the NBA on Friday for one game without pay after the forward/center picked up a sixth flagrant-foul point this season.

The league announced the suspension Friday, along with a $50,000 fine for Stewart making “inappropriate and objectionable gestures” after his ejection Wednesday in the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Pacers at Indiana.

Stewart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the second quarter. Stewart entered the game with four flagrant-foul points, so the call triggered the automatic suspension based on the league's regular-season protocols.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Stewart is averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

