Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke his leg in collision vs. Magic, according to report

Teammates look over Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) after...

Teammates look over Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) after an incident during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Detroit. Ivey was carted off the court by stretcher. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke his left leg in a collision during a win over the Orlando Magic, according to an ESPN report.

Ivey shared a social media post with the news and added a message for his followers.

“I promise to come back even better,” Ivey wrote in a post. “The recovery starts now #DetroitBasketball.”

The Pistons had not provided an update on Ivey's condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit drafted Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and the former Purdue star was having a breakout year. Ivey averaged 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds — both career highs — along with four assists in 30 games this season.

He was injured when Orlando’s Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony’s momentum carried him into Ivey’s planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old Ivey was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and the team's medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd’s view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, right, drives to the basket...

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“It is tough for all of us,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Detroit’s 105-96 victory. “There’s no better person or teammate than J.I. and no one cares more about this than he does."

