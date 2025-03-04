Pistons rout Jazz 134-106 and have 10 wins in 11 games for first time since 2007-08

SALT LAKE CITY — Cade Cunningham had 29 points, nine assists and four steals, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Utah Jazz 134-106 on Monday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

Ausar Thompson added 17 points and was 7 for 7 from the field, while Jaren Duren was also perfect at 5 for 5 en route to 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski finished with a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton had 16 points and three steals.

Cunningham had 17 points by halftime, when Detroit led 67-47. The Pistons pulled away with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to extend a 17-point lead to 29 points.

Thompson scored 15 in the second half and finished with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit has 10 wins in 11 games for the first time since 2007-08.

Jazz: Utah is 3-7 in its last 10.

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Key moment

A 21-6 run to the end the first quarter gave Detroit a 36-22 lead, and the Pistons scored at least 31 in every quarter.

Key stat

The Pistons shot 55.4% and Utah hit just 42.7%.

Up next

The Pistons will stay on the road to visit the Clippers on Wednesday. Utah opens a five-game road trip at Washington on Wednesday.