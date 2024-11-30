Cade Cunningham has 24 points, 11 rebounds in return and Pistons beat Pacers 130-106

INDIANAPOLIS — Cade Cunningham had 24 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a three-game absence, Jaden Ivey added 23 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 130-106 on Friday night.

Cunningham hit four of Detroit's 18 3-pointers as the Pistons improved to 3-0 in NBA Cup play. Malik Beasley added 22 points for Detroit, which moved into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in East Group B.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for the Pacers, who fell to 0-3 in the NBA Cup and were eliminated from the knockout round. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and five assists.

The Pistons led by 10 points at halftime and pulled ahead by 22 early in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Pistons: The return of Cunningham from a back injury provided a boost to a team that had lost four of five. The point guard has had eight consecutive games of 20-plus points against the Pacers. Detroit improved to 9-12 overall and 5-7 on the road.

Pacers: After three consecutive home wins in which Indiana fell behind by double digits before rallying, this time was different. The Pacers didn't make enough 3-pointers to overcome their defensive lapses, which are typically more prevalent in road games. The Eastern Conference finalists from a year ago fell to 9-11 overall.

Key moment

Ivey made 3s on back-to-back possessions to start a 22-11 spurt as the Pistons built an 85-64 lead with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Detroit Pistons' Ronald Holland II (00) reacts after a dunk during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Key stat

The Pistons shot a season-high 57.8% (48 of 83) from the field, including 47.4% (18 of 38) on 3-pointers.

Up next

The Pistons host Philadelphia on Saturday. The Pacers visit Memphis on Sunday.