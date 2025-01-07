SportsBasketball

Griffin and Nowitzki will be studio analysts when Prime Video begins NBA coverage. Rooks named host

Boston Celtics' Blake Griffin plays against the Toronto Raptors during...

Boston Celtics' Blake Griffin plays against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will be part of the Prime Video studio show when the streamer begins its coverage of the NBA next season.

Griffin, who retired in April after a 15-year playing career, was at the top of the list for everyone. NBC, which will return to doing NBA games when the 11-year media rights deal begins in October, and ESPN were also interested in him.

Griffin was the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft and was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2011. Along with winning the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest, when he dunked over a parked car, he was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

Nowitzki — a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team — will also be a first-time analyst. The 14-time All-Star selection and 2007 NBA Most Valuable Player played 21 seasons, all with the Dallas Mavericks, before retiring in 2019. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Rooks is a feature reporter on Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football” coverage as well as being a host and reporter on Bleacher Report and TNT.

The studio show will be based in Culver City, California, on the Amazon MGM Studios lot.

Prime Video will have 66 games during the regular season, including all games from the quarterfinals of the in-season NBA Cup. It also has every game of the play-in tournament, first- and second-round playoff games and one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years.

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki, right, reacts while performing...

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki, right, reacts while performing for fans outside of American Airlines Center, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Sam Hodde

More NBA news

Griffin and Nowitzki will be studio analysts when Prime Video begins NBA coverage. Rooks named host1m read
Thunder-Cavaliers game on Wednesday night is a historic collision of teams on winning streaks3m read
DeRozan shines as Kings hold off Heat 123-118 in double overtime1m read
Suns' Beal stars as a reserve in win over 76ers and makes it clear he believes he is an NBA starter1m read
Bulls coach Billy Donovan isn't concerned about the team's first-round draft pick1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME