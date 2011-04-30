Randolph helps Grizzlies upset Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Zach Randolph had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the Grizzlies advanced to their first Western Conference semifinals and made history in knocking off the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs, 99-91, in Game 6 Friday night.

Memphis had been the franchise best known for empty seats and the unenviable NBA mark for playoff futility at 0-12 after being swept in its first three appearances. The Grizzlies became only the second No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 since the NBA expanded the opening series to a best-of-seven.

They will play Oklahoma City in the semifinals.

Marc Gasol had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis. Tony Allen had 11 points, and rookie Greivis Vasquez 11 off the bench playing 24 minutes with Mike Conley in foul trouble most of the game.

Tony Parker led San Antonio with 23 points, Manu Ginobili had 16 and Tim Duncan 12.

The Spurs led only twice at 2-0 and at 80-79 when Antonio McDyess hit a 15-footer with 4:41 left.

That's when Randolph took over and scored 17 of the Grizzlies' 29 points in the fourth quarter. He scored 10 of the next 14 for Memphis, with his hook putting Memphis ahead to stay at 81-80.

-- AP