Jalen Williams leads Thunder past Raptors 121-109 as Chet Holmgren returns from injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) goes to the...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) goes to the basket ahead of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, second from left, as Raptors guard Gradey Dick, right, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen Williams scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 25 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 121-109 on Friday night in Chet Holmgren's return from injury.

Holmgren, the runner-up for rookie of the year last season, played for the first time in three months after recovering from a pelvic fracture. The 7-foot-1 forward had four points, five rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins added 18 points for the NBA-best Thunder (41-9), who won their fourth straight.

Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and Gradey Dick added 17 for the Raptors, who lost their third in a row.

Toronto was short-handed. Scoring leader RJ Barrett was in the concussion protocol. Brandon Ingram, acquired from New Orleans before the trade deadline, was with the team but didn't play.

The Thunder led 58-47 at halftime and maintained control in the third quarter. Midway through the period, Williams was fouled as he drove for a tough layup in traffic. The ball rolled in, and he flexed his arms and shoulders for the crowd. He made the free throw to give the Thunder a 79-64 lead.

Takeaways

Raptors: The Raptors made 20 of 50 shots inside the 3-point line as the Thunder's front line of Holmgren and the 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein created problems.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) tries to block...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) tries to block a shot by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

Thunder: Oklahoma City didn't miss a beat with Holmgren back. The Thunder made 51.2% of their shots and had 26 assists to 12 turnovers.

Key moment

Holmgren scored his first basket on a layup with 9:43 left in the first quarter.

Key stat

Gilgeous-Alexander made all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Up next

The Raptors visit Houston on Sunday. The Thunder visit Memphis on Saturday.

