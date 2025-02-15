SportsBasketball

Rising Stars tournament gets off to quick start with All-Star berth on the line

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — It'll be Team C against Team G League for a berth in the All-Star Game.

Bryce McGowens hit a 3-pointer for the winning score and Team G League — composed of players from the NBA’s developmental league — beat Team M 40-39 in the second semifinal at the Rising Stars competition on Friday night.

Leonard Miller of the Iowa Wolves had 14 points for Team G League. Houston's Amen Thompson had 10 points for Team M.

The championship game was later Friday night.

Three of the teams in the Rising Stars tournament were named in honor of Golden State’s famed Run TMC days. Team T was named for Tim Hardaway Sr., Team C for Chris Mullin and Team M for Mitch Richmond.

The winner of the Rising Stars competition gets to play in the new All-Star Game — or All-Star mini-tournament — on Sunday.

It’ll face the team drafted by Shaquille O’Neal in the second semifinal, meaning the Rising Stars winner will have to take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

The NBA stars will surely feel some pressure against a young team that has nothing to lose on Sunday night.

“Nobody will want to lose to that team,” Curry said.

Semifinal 1: Team C 40, Team T 34

Utah's Keyonte George scored 10 points, San Antonio's Stephon Castle made the game-winning jumper and Team C defeated Team T in the first semifinal.

Toronto's Gradey Dick led Team T with 12 points in the first-to-40-points, untimed format.

