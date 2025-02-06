SportsBasketball

Celtics trade wing Jaden Springer to Rockets for conditional second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics traded guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets, parting ways with the 23-year-old wing defender just a year after acquiring him at last season's trade deadline.

The Celtics received a conditional 2031 second-round pick in the deal and will send a 2030 second-round pick and conditional 2027 second-round pick to the Rockets.

The move is largely to provide Boston with some luxury tax relief. Springer is making just over $4 million in the final season of the four-year deal he signed with Philadelphia in the first round of the 2021 draft. The 76ers dealt him to the Celtics last February.

If Boston had kept Springer on its roster, he could have cost the team nearly four times as much in repeater luxury penalties because the Celtics have landed in the tax in three of the past four seasons.

Springer played sparingly since arriving in Boston, appearing in 43 games and averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. Springer also appeared in four playoff games during the Celtics run to last season's championship.

