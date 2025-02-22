SportsBasketball

Rockets' Jabari Smith returns after missing 22 games with a broken left hand

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. was set to return Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 22 games with a broken left hand.

Houston coach Ime Udoka said Smith would come off the bench, but that was due in part to the possibility of not having some players Saturday night in Utah as the Rockets play back-to-back games.

“It was just a little bit of everything," Udoka said. "Easing him back into it a little bit, not really conditioning wise, but we will see how he looks in this game and then everything is kind of open moving forward.”

Smith broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during the team's shootaround on Jan. 3. The Rockets went 12-10 with Smith out.

Amen Thompson started 20 of the 22 games during Smith’s absence and was selected the Western Conference's defensive player of the month in January.

Smith started every game this season before the injury, averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet missed his eighth straight game Friday with a strained right ankle.

Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game with lower back spasms Friday night for Minnesota. But Mike Conley was scheduled to return after missing four games with a sprained right index finger, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

